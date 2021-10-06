Six provinces in Zimbabwe now have less than 200 active coronavirus cases each

Six of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, including the two metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo, now have less than 200 active coronavirus cases, each, with the capital, Harare, having the lowest number of 54.

Bulawayo is down to 159, Mashonaland Central, 102; Mashonaland West, 79; Midlands, 170; and Matebeleland South, 165.

There were 99 new cases today and one death but 218 people recovered leaving 2 473 active cases.

Mashonaland East is down to 525. Manicaland has 459. Matebeleland North still stands at 452and Masvingo has 308.

Zimbabwe extended the Level two lockdown by two weeks yesterday because of a potential outbreak of the fourth wave and the general complacency among citizens.

Over 27 000 people were vaccinated today with 11 788 getting the first jab and 15 257, the second.

