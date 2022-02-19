Schools in five provinces now hit by coronavirus

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 432 new coronavirus cases, 66 of them at schools but while only two provinces, Masvingo and Matebeleland North, were previously affected, this has spread to three other provinces, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West.

Four people died but active cases went up again to 2 972 after 348 people recovered, 206 of them from Mashonaland West which is now down to 226 cases.

Mashonaland East rose to 916 cases and Manicaland to 632. Harare is at 88 and Bulawayo is at 54, now the lowest in the country but it shares the same spot with Mashonaland Central also at 54.

