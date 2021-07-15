Record 53 222 vaccinated in one day in Zimbabwe as country records 86 deaths

Zimbabwe today vaccinated 53 222 people with 47 506 getting the first jab and 5 716 the second, pushing the number of those who have received one dose to 1 036 252.

But the country also reported 86 deaths, 27 of them in Harare. The Ministry of Health, however, said 20 of these deaths occurred between 9 and 13 July but had not been reported. This effectively means that Mashonaland East had the highest number of deaths today at 15 followed by Bulawayo with 14.

There was a drop in the number of new cases with 2 491 being reported today.

Harare had the highest number at 457 but it also had the highest number of recoveries at 244 resulting in active cases rising to 3 815.

Mashonaland West had 423 new cases pushing the number of active cases to 4 258. Mashonaland East now has 3 540 active cases after recording 344 new cases.

Manicaland is now one of the four provinces with more than 3 000 active cases. It was 3 100.

Active cases rose to 26 680, cases to 78 872, deaths to 2 418 and recoveries to 49 774.

Some 721 people recovered today with Matebeleland South recording the second highest number of recoveries at 218. Active cases in the province dropped to below a thousand and now stand at 967.

Bulawayo had 109 recoveries but 177 new cases resulting in active cases increasing to 1 967.

Cases for this month have risen to 29 008 and deaths to 629.

A total of 630 610 people have now been fully vaccinated.

