People have more stress, sadness, physical pain, worry and anger

This is not about Zimbabwe, but the world. According to Gallup, if you feel like the world is getting more negative, you’re right. People are reporting more stress, sadness, physical pain, worry and anger than at any point in the history of Gallup’s tracking.

3 billion people want a great job, but only 300 million have one.

2 billion people are struggling on their current income.

Over 1 billion people are so dissatisfied with their community that they want to leave it forever.

In 2020, three in 10 people worldwide experienced food insecurity.

Over 300 million people don’t have a single friend.

And it’s not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Negative emotions have been rising for a decade.

(63 VIEWS)