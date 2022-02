Zimbabwe continued on its road to get the coronavirus pandemic under control after recording 158 new cases and five deaths but 358 people recovered resulting in active cases dropping to 4 458.

Mashonaland East accounted for 125 recoveries and is down to 1 000 cases leaving only Mashonaland West with more than a thousand cases. It has 1 396.

Harare and Bulawayo continue on the downward slide. Harare has 130 and Bulawayo 90.

Mashonaland Central remains with only 10 cases.

