New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe shoot again to 842

The number of new coronavirus cases almost doubled from yesterday’s 424 to 842 today with 13 deaths, five of them in Bulawayo. Harare had three deaths, the Midlands another three and Mashonaland Central, two.

Mashonaland West had 195 new cases raising the number of active cases in the province to 2 894. Harare had 113 new cases and now has 1 049 active cases. The Midlands now has 720 cases after recording 116 new cases today while Bulawayo now has 508 cases.

There were 132 recoveries, 82 of them in Masvingo but the number of active cases in Masvingo rose to 466 after the province recorded 101 new cases today.

Zimbabwe now has 7 586 active cases, 1 749 deaths, 47 284 cases and 37 949 recoveries.

It has recorded 8 323 cases and 155 deaths this month.

More than 23 000 people were vaccinated today with 7 957 getting the first dose and 15 938 the second. A total of 764 248 people have received the first dose while 534 906 have been fully vaccinated.

