New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe, positivity rate, continue to drop

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 2 138 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of cases since Monday when the surge began, but this could be that this was a Sunday but interestingly the positivity rate also dropped to 24.6% which was also a significant decline from last Monday.

Three people died and 214 recovered leaving 32 626 active cases.

Harare, Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Bulawayo continue to be the hotspots.

Harare now has 9 959 cases, Mashonaland East 4 081, Manicaland 3 477 and Bulawayo 3 275.

More than 22 000 people were vaccinated, a high figure for a Sunday, with 12 059 getting the first jab and 10 080 the second.

The trend today should help the government to map the way forward as the lockdown regulations should be reviewed tomorrow but Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has been praying that the country does not revert to a hard lockdown to allow the economy to recover.

Industry and most businesses, however, usually close down for Christmas from the end of this week to the first week of January.

