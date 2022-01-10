New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to decline, positivity rate exciting

New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continued to decline yesterday with the country recording 373 new cases, which is normal for a Sunday as few people are tested during weekends, but it was the positivity rate at 9% that was exciting.

Last Sunday, the positivity rate was 23.3% and it has been declining steadily throughout the week and the rolling average for new cases yesterday was 1059 down from 1 101 the previous day. Last Sunday the rolling average for new cases was 1 503.

A country is said to be in control of the coronavirus pandemic when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

Zimbabwe reached a positivity rate of below 1% before the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Active cases yesterday dropped to 22 825 after 1 757 people recovered and 12 died.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of recoveries at 843 and is down to 5 505 cases. Mashonaland East also dropped to 4 488 cases but Harare went up to 1 041 while Bulawayo dropped to 705 and Masvingo to 771.

Just over 9 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 2 986 getting the first jab, 4 698 the second and 1 482 the third, bringing to 13 352 people that have now received the booster shot.

