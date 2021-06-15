The Insider

New cases shoot to 241 in 24 hours as Zimbabwe...

New cases shoot to 241 in 24 hours as Zimbabwe adds two new coronavirus hotpots

Zimbabwe today recorded 241 new coronavirus cases, 115 of them in Mashonaland West, and added two hotspots, Mhangura in Mashonaland West and Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central.

Masvingo and Chiredzi, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern Suburbs of Bulawayo are already hotspots while Kariba, Karoi and Kwekwe are under local lockdowns.

Two people, one in Bulawayo and one in the Midlands, died today while 29 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases rising to 1 625.

Deaths have risen to 1 637, cases to 40 318 and recoveries to 37 056.

Harare now has 483 active cases followed by Mashonaland West with 407, Bulawayo 183 and Masvingo 172.

Mt Darwin was declared a hotspot when Mashonaland Central recorded only 11 new cases today and has a total of 23 cases, the lowest in the country.

The vaccination programme picked up today with 1 162 getting the first jab and 4 113 the second. So far 694 730 have received the first dose and 418 748 have completed the course.

Charles Rukuni

Charles Rukuni

