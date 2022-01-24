Nearly two-thirds of coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe now in only 3 provinces

Nearly two-thirds of the coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe are now in three provinces- Mashonaland East, West and Manicaland.

The country yesterday recorded 75 new cases and two deaths with 306 people recovering leaving it with 9 691 active cases.

Mashonaland East accounts for 2 787 of the cases, Mashonaland West, 2 387 and Manicaland 1 079, making a total of 6 253 or 64.5% of the active cases.

Bulawayo and Harare have the lowest number of cases at 234 and 341, respectively.

Zimbabwe is currently under a Level Two national lockdown which it is expected to review this week.

The review should also indicate when schools, which were supposed to open on 10 January, will re-open.

Previously Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said schools would be given one week after the review to open.

Zimbabwe had 27 684 active coronavirus cases at the beginning of this month.

