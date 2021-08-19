Nearly 2 200 recover from coronavirus, 892 from worst hit province Mashonaland East

Nearly 2 200 people recovered from coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday, 892 of them from Mashonaland East, the worst hit province at the moment, resulting in active cases dropping to 13 670.

There were only 404 new cases and 17 deaths, eight of them in Bulawayo.

Another 427 people recovered from Mashonaland West with total recoveries for yesterday at 2 197.

Mashonaland East now has 2 244 active cases followed by Mashonaland West with 1 927. Harare is down to 1 270 and Bulawayo to 400.

The recovery rate has risen to 85%.

Nearly 80 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 40 219 getting the first dose and 38 378 the second.

The country is expecting 1.5 million more vaccine doses. The first batch arrived yesterday. Another is expected today and the last tomorrow.

