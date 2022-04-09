Must watch for black Zimbabweans and South Africans in view of Elvis Nyathi murder

The outrage over the killing of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot, South Africa, and the debate that is raging on in Zimbabwe, blaming each other for the killing, has reminded me of a series that I wrote nearly a decade ago entitled: Are we too poor or too stupid.

Instead of looking at who is really responsible for our suffering, we are busy pointing fingers at each other. Victim blaming another victim.

What I found quite interesting at the time though was a video entitled: Inside secrets of the white man- how to rule the world.

It is a must watch and could maybe change the way we look at ourselves.

