562 more recover from coronavirus in Mashonaland East, Zimbabwe down to 1 279 cases

Zimbabwe is now down to 1 279 coronavirus cases after 562 more people recovered from the pandemic in Mashonaland East which now has only 420 cases but is still the highest in the country.

422 recovered in the same province on Thursday.

There were only 55 new cases and two deaths with 605 people recovering.

Zimbabwe is currently under a Level 2 lockdown and has said it will take its time before reviewing the situation but has, instead, intensified its vaccination programme.

Nearly 1.5 million people were vaccinated in the two-week blitz from 21 March to 3 April.

The country is embarking on another blitz from 2 to 15 May.

Yesterday 54 400 people were vaccinated with 37 215 getting the first dose, 4 992 the second and 12 193 the third.

Zimbabwe has more than 22 million doses of vaccine but has so far dispensed only 9.8 million.

(15 VIEWS)