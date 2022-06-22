Mudenda orders Parliament to investigate wholesalers refusing Zimbabwe dollars

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda yesterday ordered Parliament to investigate all wholesalers for refusing the local currency and insisting on payment in United States dollars.

He said this after Rushinga legislator Tendai Nyabani said the Minister of Industry should investigate wholesalers that were refusing local currency when some of them got foreign currency under the auction system.

Mudenda, however, said the Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce should do the investigation but urged Nyabani to put his request during question time today.

Mudenda singled out one of the companies National Foods but said the investigation should not be confined to that company alone.

Full debate

HON. NYABANI: Thank you Mr. Speaker Sir. I have noticed that at all our wholesalers, they are now selling basic commodities at USD only. You can no longer buy in bulk using our local currency. I am requesting that the Minister of Industry and Commerce to look into this issue and make investigations whether these people are getting money from the auction system. They get USD at a cheaper price and poor people like us, the Nyabani’s have to go and buy in USD. All the wholesalers no longer allow one to buy using RTGS but they require USD.

THE HON. SPEAKER: The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce is unfortunately not available. Acting Chief Whip, may you inform him to carry out investigations, not only at National Foods but at all wholesalers? All wholesalers should be investigated. Please do not forget. Thank you.

Hon. Nyabani, because this is a very urgent matter of national interest, instead of us waiting for investigations by the Committee, raise that tomorrow under question time because it is urgent. Thank you.

