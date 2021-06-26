More than half a million now fully vaccinated in Zimbabwe as country receives half a million more vaccine doses

Zimbabwe today surpassed half a million, the number of people that have now been fully vaccinated after 17 744 got their second dose to raise the total of those fully immunised to 502 178.

A further 9 847 got their first jab increasing the number of those who have received one dose to 747 300.

The country also received 500 000 vaccine doses today with two million more expected next week, enough to fully vaccinate more than a million people.

Zimbabwe already has the highest percentage of people that have been fully vaccinated in Southern Africa beating economic giant South Africa.

The number of new cases, though still high at 801today, was drop from yesterday’s 911. There were four deaths, also a drop from yesterday’s 12.

Mashonaland West accounted for more than half the cases at 411. It now has 2 596 active cases followed by Harare with 939, Midlands 576 and Bulawayo 467.

A total of 157 people recovered today, 119 of them from Masvingo. This saw the number of active cases in the province drop to 420.

Deaths now stand at 1 725, cases at 46 018, recoveries at 37 761 and active cases at 6 532.

(20 VIEWS)