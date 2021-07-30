The Insider

More than 750 000 Zimbabweans now fully vaccinated

More than 50 000 Zimbabweans were vaccinated today pushing the number of those who have been fully vaccinated, after receiving the required two doses, to 751 487.

Those who have received one dose are 1 623 874.

New cases and deaths, however, continue to be high with 1 834 cases and 69 deaths today. There were 1 168 recoveries.

Most of the new cases were in Harare which now has 5 096 active cases out of a total of 29 438. Manicaland is second with 4 142 cases followed by Mashonaland East with 4 092.

Active cases in Bulawayo continue to drop and it is now at 1 553 but it also had the highest number of deaths today at 17, followed by Harare with 12. Mashonaland East and the Midlands had 10 each.

Midlands had the highest number of recoveries and now has 2 085 active cases.

Zimbabwe has acquired about six million vaccine doses and has so far dispensed nearly 2.4 million.

See also: Zimbabwe’s Bishop Mutendi mulls mandatory vaccination for church members

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

