More than 300 Zimbabweans have died of coronavirus so far this month

More than 300 Zimbabweans have died of the coronavirus so far this month with one week to go before the month ends.

Eleven people died yesterday pushing the number of deaths so far this month to 301 up from 297 last month when the country had the highest number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

There were 78 633 recorded infections last month compared to only 15 283 so far this month.

The country had 287 new cases yesterday but 809 people recovered leaving 9 128 positive cases.

Mashonaland East, West and Manicaland account for 5 997 of the cases.

Bulawayo now has only 196 cases, Matebeleland South 263 and Harare 289.

The country is under a Level Two national lockdown which should be reviewed this week.

Charles Rukuni

