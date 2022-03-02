Mnangagwa’s spokesman back on twitter

Stories

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, who is also deputy chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, is back on twitter, six days after his account was suspended.

Charamba’s account, @jamwanda2, was suspended last week amid cheers from his critics who said it was being used to abuse citizens who are anti-ZANU-PF.

The account was created in April 2019 and as of 23 February, the day before it was suspended, he had 69 000 followers.

Charamba is now using his real name and official title.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

