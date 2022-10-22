Mnangagwa spokesman says CCC bigwigs reaching out for accommodation

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba today claimed that the United States has lost confidence in Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa because Chamisa is headed for some “sound drubbing” in next year’s elections.

Writing in his weekly column in the Herald under Jamwanda, Charamba said Chamisa’s lieutenants were also seeking accommodation ostensibly with the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front.

The article was centred on US sanctions on Zimbabwe but Charamba said although the US seemed to be playing tough it was frantically making overtures to Zimbabwe.

“Far from daft, it sees and reads the writing on the wall: that its political cat’s paw here —Chamisa — is headed for some sound drubbing, come 2023,” Charamba said.

“Even America’s tenacious acolyte — Tendai Biti — is reaching out to us for accommodation. He is not alone.

“Hwende, too, is making fillers, as does Welshman Ncube, and several other high-ranking Triple C officials so fed up with Chamisa.

“In typical fashion of an organisation in atrophy, officials are quietly cutting deals, hoping to surprise and outflank each other.

“They have realised their supposed Goliath, is not just shivering; he has no arms; or armed sling.

“All he has are a multitude of emissaries, each carrying his message of peace and re-engagement.”

Zimbabwe is holding harmonised election in July or August next year.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has already declared that there will be no by-elections from 1 November, as there are now only nine months to the next elections.

