Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks, postpones re-opening of schools

Stories

Mnangagwa extends lockdown by two weeks, postpones re-opening of schools

1

President Emmerson Mnangagwa today extended the Level Two national lockdown by another two weeks with immediate effect and postponed the reopening of schools until further notice.

Those writing examinations will, however, resume on Monday as scheduled.

There have been 10 384 new cases and 142 deaths over the past week with the last three days being intense. They accounted for 6 279 cases and 89 deaths.

Normal classes, apart from Form One, were expected to resume on 10 January but this has been postponed until the current extension which ends on 13 January is reviewed.

Business is expected to resume as normal but the government is encouraging employers to motivate their workers to operate from home and virtually as much as is practicable.

The current Omicron variant has been spreading much faster than the previous variants and had infected 77 103 people with 290 of them dying by yesterday.

The number of people infected only refers to those tested but the positivity rate which was at one time as high as 49% indicates that many more people might have been infected and are recovering at home.

The government has banned all night activities including prayer meetings.

(94 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in