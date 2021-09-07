The Insider

Midlands down to 70 coronavirus cases as 43 more recover

The Midlands now has only 70 active coronavirus cases after 43 people recovered today.

Zimbabwe today recorded 125 new cases, 10 deaths and 430 recoveries, with 149 from Matebeleland North which saw active cases drop to 367.

Active cases have dropped to 3 837. Manicaland still has the highest number of cases at 1 043 followed by Mashonaland West with 911.

All the other eight provinces now have less than 500 cases each. Harare is down to 369 while Bulawayo went up to 189.

More than 34 000 people were vaccinated today with 20 726 getting the first dose and 13 844 the second.

