Midlands down to 3 coronavirus cases

The Midlands is now down to three coronavirus cases with Zimbabwe as a whole at 1 177 active cases.

Only 15 new cases and no deaths were recorded yesterday and 83 people recovered but Zimbabwe insists the pandemic is not over yet and is encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Zimbabwe has so far used less than half the coronavirus vaccine doses that it has acquired.

A total of 19 222 people were vaccinated yesterday with 14 560 getting the first dose, 1 542 the second and 3 120, the third.

More than 1.2 million are still to get their second dose, a gap that should be worrying as people are said to have been fully vaccinated after two doses but more people are coming for the third dose than those coming for the second.

The gap is, however, likely to be narrowed when those vaccinated during the blitz from 21 March to 3 April start coming for the second jab.

Mashonaland East continues to have the highest number of cases but it is down to 373.

