Masiyiwa not alone, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has lost US$71 billion this year

Zimbabwe billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, whose net worth had plunged by US$3.1 billion to US$1.3 billion by the end of last month, is not alone.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has lost US$71.6 billion so far this year and his net worth has dropped to US$55.3 billion.

According to the latest Bloomberg billionaires index, Elon Musk remains the world’s richest man. He has lost only US$2.55 billion so far this year.

Indian businessman Gautam Adani had gained US$71.6 billion to land in second place which he shares with Jeff Bezos who has lost US$44.4 billion.

Masiyiwa is not on the Bloomberg top 500 billionaires but four African billionaires are.

Aliko Dangote, the continent’s richest man is at number 78, followed by Johan Rupert at number 214, Nick Oppenheimer at 246 and Nassef Sawaris at 327.

(48 VIEWS)