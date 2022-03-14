Mashonaland West and Masvingo lead coronavirus recovery as cases fall below 5 000

Mashonaland West and Masvingo yesterday led the coronavirus recovery with active cases dropping to 4 896.

A total of 505 people recovered yesterday against 158 new cases and no deaths with Mashonaland West accounting for 178 and Masvingo, 166. Mashonaland West now has 538 cases and Masvingo 222.

There was little progress in the worst hit provinces of Mashonaland East and Manicaland. Mashonaland East recorded 77 recoveries with cases dropping to 1 711 and Manicaland, 37, dropping to 1 064 active cases.

Harare and Bulawayo still have the lowest number of cases at 85 and 47, respectively.

