Mashonaland Central now has only one case of coronavirus

Mashonaland Central now has only one case of recorded coronavirus as Zimbabwe continues to win its fight over the pandemic that has killed 4 703 people in the country so far and has infected 133 707.

Zimbabwe is still under a Level Two lockdown which it says was extended to ensure more people are vaccinated and to guard against an outbreak of the fourth wave.

Critics, however, say the extended lockdown is political.

There were 33 new cases yesterday and 4 deaths, after the country had gone for five straight days with a single death. Twenty-nine people recovered resulting in the number of active cases remaining at 510.

Manicaland now has 124 active cases followed by Matebeleland South with 114.

Vaccination picked up from the low figure on Monday with 15 743 people getting the first jab and 5 134 the second.

Zimbabwe is now a full 10 points behind Botswana where 53.3 doses have been dispensed for every 100 residents. Zimbabwe is at 43.3 and South Africa at 41.6

