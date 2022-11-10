List of companies that obtained forex from the zimbabwe auction in October

Only US$43.9 million was allotted to 435 businesses through the foreign currency auction market in October, the lowest amount so far this year.

The bulk of the money, US$39.2 million went to 139 large firms while 296 small and medium enterprises got only US$4.7 million.

More companies are, however, relying on their own cash as US$655.6 million was paid from individual foreign currency accounts during the same month.

In March, for example, companies paid out US$403.5 million from their FCAs while US$184.1 million came from the auction.

Here is the list of companies that were allotted forex in October.

Continued next page

(63 VIEWS)