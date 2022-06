About US$113 million was allotted to 2 579 businesses in May with US$94.5 million going to 682 large firms and US$18.5 million to 1 897 small and medium enterprises.

Total forex paid out in May amounted to US$641 million with US$517 million coming from foreign currency accounts and only US$10.3 million from the interbank market.

Here is the list of all 2 579 companies.

