List of 1 822 companies that got forex from the Zimbabwe auction between June 2020 and September 2021

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe today released the list of 1 822 companies that obtained foreign currency from the auction since it was launched on 23 June 2020 to the end of September this year.

The companies were allotted a total of US$1.86 million.

The Zimbabwe dollar is currently under siege with accusations that some of the companies that are receiving foreign currency from the auction are offloading it onto the black market instead of importing goods they obtained the currency for.

The top 5 beneficiaries were:

Blue Ribbon Foods US$27 million Varun Beverages US$24.6 million United Refineries US$21.8 million Cangrow Trading US$20.6 million Surface Wilmar US$17.6 million

Below is the list of all 1 822

Continued next page

(325 VIEWS)