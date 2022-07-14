Jonathan Moyo blasts UK academic, says he is a British agent

The battle of words between former Higher Education Minister and at one time Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front chief propagandist Jonathan Moyo and British academic Stephen Chan has taken a new twist with Moyo calling Chan a running dog of British intelligence.

The war of words was sparked by Chan’s comments that Moyo was bitter at the Citizens Coalition for Change because it had refused to let him join the opposition party.

Moyo said he would never have joined a structureless party and says he parted ways with the Nelson Chamisa led outfit in November last year when it was still known as the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

Chan, who was in Zimbabwe recently and met Chamisa but failed to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he did not think Moyo’s response warranted an article to which Moyo responded: “I “bothered” to reply to your nonsense lest fools, who don’t know that you are a running dog of British intelligence, take you seriously as a so-called “Zimbabwean” public intellectual. Your penchant for tweeting and writing rubbish on Zim issues is nauseating!”

Chan has written several articles and books on Zimbabwe and is regularly interviewed by local media.

Moyo has been accused in the past of being a United States Central Intelligence Agency agent.

