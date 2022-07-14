Jonathan Moyo blasts UK academic, says he is a British...

Stories

Jonathan Moyo blasts UK academic, says he is a British agent

0

The battle of words between former Higher Education Minister and at one time Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front chief propagandist Jonathan Moyo and British academic Stephen Chan has taken a new twist with Moyo calling Chan a running dog of British intelligence.

The war of words was sparked by Chan’s comments that Moyo was bitter at the Citizens Coalition for Change because it had refused to let him join the opposition party.

Moyo said he would never have joined a structureless party and says he parted ways with the Nelson Chamisa led outfit in November last year when it was still known as the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

Chan, who was in Zimbabwe recently and met Chamisa but failed to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said he did not think Moyo’s response warranted an article to which  Moyo responded: “I “bothered” to reply to your nonsense lest fools, who don’t know that you are a running dog of British intelligence, take you seriously as a so-called “Zimbabwean” public intellectual. Your penchant for tweeting and writing rubbish on Zim issues is nauseating!”

Chan has written several articles and books on Zimbabwe and is regularly interviewed by local media.

Moyo has been accused in the past of being a United States Central Intelligence Agency agent.

(199 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in