The Insider

How the US$1.9 billion allotted by the Zimbabwe forex auction...

Stories

How the US$1.9 billion allotted by the Zimbabwe forex auction up to August 2021 was allocated

0

The Zimbabwe foreign exchange auction launched on 23 June 2020 had allotted US$1.97 billion to 5 316 entities by the end of August, according to the latest information from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The bulk of the money, US$1.73 billion went to 1 728 firms while 3 588 small and medium enterprises got US$233.8 million.

The central bank said the auction had so far benefitted almost every facet of the country’s economy from individual needs such as educational fees, to capital for small and medium enterprises and raw materials for producers.

Here is how the money was allocated:

(42 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in