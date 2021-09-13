How the US$1.9 billion allotted by the Zimbabwe forex auction up to August 2021 was allocated

The Zimbabwe foreign exchange auction launched on 23 June 2020 had allotted US$1.97 billion to 5 316 entities by the end of August, according to the latest information from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The bulk of the money, US$1.73 billion went to 1 728 firms while 3 588 small and medium enterprises got US$233.8 million.

The central bank said the auction had so far benefitted almost every facet of the country’s economy from individual needs such as educational fees, to capital for small and medium enterprises and raw materials for producers.

Here is how the money was allocated:

