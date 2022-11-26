Diaspora remittances to Zimbabwe to reach US$2 billion this year

Stories

Diaspora remittances to Zimbabwe to reach US$2 billion this year

0

Remittances by Zimbabweans living abroad are projected at between US$1.9 billion and US$2 billion this year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in his 2023 budget statement this week.

He said the remittances which stood at US$1.4 billion last year and US$1 billion in 2020, are expected to continue driving the current account surplus.

The current account is projected at US$448.9 million by the end of this year up from US$348.2 million last year.

Ncube said reduced remittance charges were encouraging the use of formal channels and thus increasing foreign currency receipts.

Foreign currency receipts totalled US$9.7 billion last year up from US$6.3 billion in 2020.

They stood at US$5.4 billion during the first half of this year up from US$4.1 billion during the same period last year.

Diaspora remittances accounted for US$797.3 million up from US$650.5 million during the first half of last year.

(51 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

0
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in