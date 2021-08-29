Coronavirus recovery rate in Zimbabwe slows down but active cases continue to drop

The number of people recovering from coronavirus in Zimbabwe has slowed down to 226 yesterday but the number of active cases continued to drop as there were only 131 new cases and 16 deaths.

Active cases are down to 9 202 with Manicaland having the highest number of 1 616 followed by the Midlands with 1 563. Harare is down to 644 while Bulawayo is up to 118.

The pandemic has so far claimed 4 390 lives with 124 367 people being infected but 110 775 have recovered.

The vaccination programme also slowed down with just over 34 000 people getting the jab, 21 373 getting the first dose and 12 986 the second.

A total of 2 513 353 have received the first dose while 1 596 381 are now fully vaccinated.

Zimbabwe intends to reach herd immunity by vaccinating 10 million people by the end of the year.

According to the Financial Times vaccine tracker, 27.8 out of every 100 Zimbabweans have been vaccinated with 17% getting the first dose and 10.8% the second.

Eswatini has 20.9 out of every 100, South Africa 20.4 and Botswana 18.9.

