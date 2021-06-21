Coronavirus outbreaks in Midlands and Masvingo push new cases to 416 in one day

Zimbabwe today recorded 416 new coronavirus cases but though Mashonaland West remained the worst affected with 98 cases, the figures were pushed up by the Midlands which had 75 cases and Masvingo 67.

Thirteen people, five from Mashonaland West, also died today raising the tally for the month to 91 and deaths so far to 1 685.

Only 16 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases rising to 3 310.

Mashonaland West has 1 102 cases, Harare 662 and Masvingo 400. The Midlands and Bulawayo are tied at 252, each.

Just over 2 000 people were vaccinated today with 936 getting the first dose and 1 183 the second and final.

