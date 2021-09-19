Coronavirus outbreaks continue at Zimbabwe schools, but no rise in active cases

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 107 new cases of coronavirus, 44 of them at schools with 4 in Mashonaland East, 6 in the Midlands, 20 in Manicaland and 14 in Masvingo, but the number of active cases dropped by one following the death of one person and recovery of another 107.

On Friday, it reported that 129 pupils had been infected.

The Ministry of Education said 430 cases had been recorded at schools since they opened at the beginning of this month.

Mashonaland West continues to have the highest number of cases at 750 followed by the Midlands with 368, Manicaland 358 and Masvingo 329. Bulawayo is down to 187 and Harare to 158.

The country has so far recorded 4 563 deaths and 127 739 cases while 120 263 people have recovered.

Over 28 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 10 200 getting the first jab and 17 999 the second and final dose.

Zimbabwe intends to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year to reach herd immunity but only two million have been fully vaccinated so far.

It has, however, given civil servants until 17 October to get vaccinated for get fired. It also says that only those vaccinated will be allowed to attend public gatherings, including church services, after that date.

