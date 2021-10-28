The Insider

Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in Manicaland, Masvingo reverse downward trend

The number of active coronavirus cases yesterday rose from 553 to 613 after the country recorded 84 new cases, 25 of them at schools, but only 23 people recovered.

There were 18 new cases at schools in Manicaland and seven in Masvingo and this saw active cases in Manicaland rise to 210 and those in Masvingo to 149.

Bulawayo is down to 33 cases and Harare has 19.

There was one death.

More than 16 000 people were vaccinated with 6 361 getting the first dose and 9 691 the second.

 

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

