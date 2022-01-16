Coronavirus deaths in Zimbabwe down to 5

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded only five coronavirus deaths and 297 new cases as it continues to battle the Omicron variant which has so far claimed 239 lives this month.

The country is under a Level Two national lockdown until 28 January and has said schools could open a week after that if the situation has improved.

Though only 3 835 people were tested yesterday, what was significant was the positivity rate which was down to 8%. A country is said to be in control of the pandemic when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

A total of 1 095 people recovered yesterday, 804 of them in Matebeleland North alone which saw the number of active cases in the province drop to 1 374.

Mashonaland East remains with the highest number at 3 229, followed by Mashonaland West with 2 568 cases.

Four provinces now have less than a thousand cases each. Matebeleland South has 969, Harare 773, Masvingo 615 and Bulawayo 449.

Active cases are now down to 14 603.

