Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop to less than 20 000

Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe yesterday dropped to 18 604 after 3 445 people recovered, 2 171 of them from Mashonaland West alone.

The province, which was the worst hit in the country, saw cases drop to 2 639. Mashonaland East now has the highest number of cases at 4 424 though 305 people recovered yesterday.

There were 765 new cases and 21 deaths. Positivity rate was 10%, one of the lowest since the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

A country is said to be in control of the coronavirus pandemic when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

Harare rose to 1 113 and Masvingo to 808 but Bulawayo dropped to 681.

Zimbabwe is currently under a Level Two lockdown which should be reviewed by 14 January.

Vaccination uptake remains low with only 4 308 getting the first dose, 4 783 the second and 840 the third.

