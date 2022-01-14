Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe continue to drop, positivity rate drops to 8.1%

Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe yesterday dropped to 16 554 after the country recorded 651 new cases and seven deaths but 1 659 people recovered.

What was interesting, however, was that the positivity rate was 8.1%, a significant improvement from the over 49% the country recorded during the peak of the Omicron variant.

A country is, however, considered to be in control of the coronavirus pandemic when the positivity rate is 5% and below.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 11 826 cases and 218 deaths this month compared to 78 633 cases and 290 deaths last month.

Mashonaland East, currently the worst hit province in the country, had 696 recoveries and now has 3 783 cases followed by Mashonaland West which has 2 634.

Harare is down to 894 cases, Masvingo 674 and Bulawayo 542.

More than 20 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 9 373 getting the first dose, 8 949 the second and 2 802 the third. So far 21 565 people have received the booster shot.

