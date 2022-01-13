3 578 Zimbabweans get coronavirus booster shots in one day

Though Zimbabwe is currently facing vaccine hesitancy which scuttled its plan to have 10 million people fully vaccinated by the end of last year to attain herd immunity, a whopping 3 578 people got booster shots yesterday bringing to 18 763 people that have so far received three coronavirus doses.

While most African countries are short of vaccines, Zimbabwe has enough for its people. China has donated 12 million vaccines so far and the country has purchased more than 10 million Chinese vaccines meaning that it can attain herd immunity with Chinese vaccines alone.

Zimbabwe was expected to receive a further five million single dose vaccines under the African Union facility.

A further 17 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 6 998 getting the first jab and 10 237, the second.

The country had 668 new cases and 14 deaths but 1 689 people recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 17 569.

Mashonaland East has a quarter of the cases while three provinces have less than a thousand cases each.

It was 4 400 cases. Harare has 982, Masvingo 739 and Bulawayo 580.

Zimbabwe is currently under a Level Two national lockdown which forced it to postpone the re-opening of schools except examination classes because of the surge in the number of cases.

It is expected to review lockdown measures today or tomorrow.

