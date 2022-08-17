Biti says you cannot buy four loaves of bread with...

Biti says you cannot buy four loaves of bread with $60 000

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti yesterday told Parliament that one could not buy four loaves of bread with $60 000.

Bread currently costs less than $1 000 in most shops.

Biti said this during his debate on the supplementary budget that was presented by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube last month.

“Most of us are earning 60 000 RTGs; 60 000 RTGs cannot buy you four loaves of bread; it cannot buy you four bottles of cooking fat.  It cannot buy you four bottles of Mazowe,” he said.

Makes one wonder where Biti does his shopping.

Charles Rukuni

