Biti in self-isolation after getting in contact with someone with coronavirus

Biti in self-isolation after getting in contact with someone with coronavirus

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti is in self-isolation after getting in contact with someone with coronavirus.

This was disclosed by his lawyer Alec Muchadehama yesterday when he told the court that Biti could not attend his trial because he was in self-isolation but was in his car outside the court.

According to the Herald, prosecutor Michael Reza applied for a warrant of arrest to be issued because it was not clear whether Biti had tested positive or not.

Muchadehama asked for an adjournment and brought Biti to court and he was remanded to 28 July.

Biti is accused of insulting and assaulting a Russian national Tatiana Aleshin.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a devastating third wave of the coronavirus which has seen 31 304 infections and 731 deaths this month alone.

Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

