102 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe, nearly 65 000 vaccinated

Zimbabwe today reported another record 102 coronavirus deaths though it said 30 of them did not occur today.

It is also vaccinated another recorded 64 878 with 59 750 getting the first jab and 5 128 the second.

Forty-nine of the deaths were in Harare but the Ministry of Health said 30 were between 12 and 14 July.

There were 2 296 new cases today and 1 365 recoveries resulting in active cases going up to 27 509.

Mashonaland West had 337 cases and 218 recoveries and now has 4 370 active cases.

Harare had 438 new cases and has 4 161 active cases.

Masvingo had 448 recoveries resulting in active cases dropping to 2 095.

Mashonaland East had 229 recoveries and now has 3 506 active cases.

Active cases in Bulawayo rose to 2 009.

Zimbabwe has reported 31 304 cases and 731 deaths this month with 15 more days to go.

Cases to date rose to 81 168, deaths to 2 520 and recoveries to 51 139.

Those who have so far received a single shot total 1 096 002 and those fully vaccinated are 635 738.

