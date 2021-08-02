August kicks off with 51 coronavirus deaths

August kicked off yesterday with 51 coronavirus deaths as Zimbabwe battles with the third wave which saw more than 1 700 people die in July alone.

Harare had 16 deaths, the highest in the country, and is now the worst affected with 5 155 active cases.

July kicked off with Mashonaland West being the hardest hit but it is now in fourth place with 4 050 active cases. Manicaland is currently in second place with 4 113 cases and Mashonaland East third with 4 052 cases.

The three Matebeleland provinces are doing better with Matebeleland North having 1 939 cases, Matebeleland South 1 535, and Bulawayo 1 404. All other provinces have more than two thousand cases each.

Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 686 new cases with the Midlands having the highest number at 172 but it also had the highest number of recoveries, 370 out of the 809 recorded yesterday, resulting in active cases in the province dropping to 2 716.

Total deaths have risen to 3 583, cases to 109 506 ands recoveries to 76 665. Active cases dropped slightly to 29 298.

The vaccination programme slowed a little, it being a Sunday, with 8 513 getting the first jab and 11 319 the second. More than 2.4 million vaccine doses have so far been dispensed.

(45 VIEWS)