Active coronavirus cases down to 1 618 as more people recover

Active coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe dropped to 1 618 today after the country recorded 92 new cases and three deaths but 149 people recovered.

Cases in Mashonaland East and Manicaland, however, went up to 406 and 359, respectively but Bulawayo dropped to 149 and Harare to 45.

Matebeleland North had the highest number of recoveries and is down to 187 followed by the Midlands which dropped to 57.

The death toll is now 4 648. Cases to date have risen to 132 108 while 125 842 people have recovered.

Vaccination continues to be low with 20 000 people getting the jab today, 7 962 the first dose and 12 096 the second.

Charles Rukuni

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni.

