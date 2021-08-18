Active coronavirus cases continue to drop as nearly 1000 recover from Manicaland alone

More than 1 600 people recovered from coronavirus today, 968 of them from Manicaland, resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 15 840.

Bulawayo now has only 440 active cases.

There were 452 new cases today and 25 deaths nine of them in Manicaland and eight in Harare.

A total of 1 626 people recovered raising the cumulative total to 101 837 while cases rose to 121 498 and deaths to 4 181.

Mashonaland East still has the highest number of active cases at 3 088 followed by Mashonaland West with 2 294. Manicaland is down to 1 801 and Harare to 1 466.

Zimbabwe is still under a strict Level 4 lockdown though it has allowed those fully vaccinated to attend church services.

The concerted vaccination exercise went ahead today with more than 91 000 getting the jab, 47 809 getting the first dose and 43 572 the second and final.

More than 3.5 million doses have so far been dispensed.

Zimbabwe has the best vaccination programme in Southern Africa and so far 23.6 people in every 100 have been vaccinated compared to 17.7 in Botswana and 16.3 in South Africa.

In Mauritius, which has the best vaccination rate in Africa for countries with populations of above 200 000, 102.5 in every 100 have been vaccinated which means that almost half the population has been fully vaccinated.

