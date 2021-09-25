83 more coronavirus cases detected at schools

The Ministry of Health says 83 more coronavirus cases were detected at schools yesterday bringing the number of cases recorded since schools opened on 30 August to 1 495.

There were a total of 226 new cases and two deaths yesterday while only 154 people recovered.

Active cases rose to 2 763 with Masvingo still in the lead with 656 followed by Mashonaland East with 436. Bulawayo rose to 198 and Harare to 89.

More than 30 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 13 648 getting the first jab and 17 207 the second.

