17 die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe, cases rise to 826, more than 26 000 vaccinated

Seventeen people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe today, nine of them in Mashonaland West, the worst hit province.

There were 826 new cases, 281 of them in Mashonaland West.

Only 47 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases surpassing 5 000 with 1 844 in Mashonaland West, 838 in Harare, 451 in Masvingo which had 113 new cases today, 414 in the Midlands which had 95 new cases, and 386 in Bulawayo.

Police have introduced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Bulawayo. Business hours have been reduced to seven hours from 8am to 3pm.

Coronavirus cases across the country have now risen to 44 306, deaths to 1 709 and recoveries to 37 524.

More than 26 000 people were vaccinated today with 10 526 getting the first jab and 15 940 the second.

(67 VIEWS)