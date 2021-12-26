14 Zimbabweans die of coronavirus of Christmas day

Stories

14 Zimbabweans die of coronavirus of Christmas day

1

Fourteen Zimbabweans died of coronavirus yesterday but 4 325 recovered reducing the number of those infected to 38 887.

There were only 1 010 new cases but the positivity rate at 34.8% is still high.

Harare, which had the highest number of cases until Friday, is now down to 6 349 after 1 566 people recovered yesterday.

Mashonaland East now leads with 7 819 cases. Mashonaland West has 5 650 while Bulawayo is down to 4 039.

Masvingo has the lowest number of cases in the country and is down to 1 167 after 503 recovered yesterday.

Only 8 000 people were vaccinated with 4 384 getting the first dose and 3 889 the second.

(31 VIEWS)

Don't be shellfish... Please SHARETweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin
Email this to someone
email
Print this page
Print

Like it? Share with your friends!

1
Charles Rukuni

Posted by

The Insider is a political and business bulletin about Zimbabwe, edited by Charles Rukuni. Founded in 1990, it was a printed 12-page subscription only newsletter until 2003 when Zimbabwe's hyper-inflation made it impossible to continue printing.

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in