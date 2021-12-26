14 Zimbabweans die of coronavirus of Christmas day

Fourteen Zimbabweans died of coronavirus yesterday but 4 325 recovered reducing the number of those infected to 38 887.

There were only 1 010 new cases but the positivity rate at 34.8% is still high.

Harare, which had the highest number of cases until Friday, is now down to 6 349 after 1 566 people recovered yesterday.

Mashonaland East now leads with 7 819 cases. Mashonaland West has 5 650 while Bulawayo is down to 4 039.

Masvingo has the lowest number of cases in the country and is down to 1 167 after 503 recovered yesterday.

Only 8 000 people were vaccinated with 4 384 getting the first dose and 3 889 the second.

