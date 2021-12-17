12 more die of coronavirus in Zimbabwe

Twelve more people died of coronavirus in Zimbabwe yesterday pushing the tally for the past two days to 26 and that for the month to 64.

The Omicron variant which has hit the country in its fourth wave has, however, so far infected 51 885 people this month and is closing in on the July record of 58 996 but 1 743 people died in July.

The capital, Harare, has been hit hardest and now has 13 421 cases, followed by Mashonaland East with 6 853 and Mashonaland West with 5 539. Bulawayo has 4 656.

There are currently 49 396 active cases in the country.

The positivity rate remains high at 34.4% for the past two days and the recovery rate is down to 71%, however, 1 217 people recovered yesterday with the highest number being in Masvingo.

Vaccination picked up yesterday with 45 000 people getting the jab, 23 267 the first dose and 21 807, the second.

Botswana is now way ahead of the southern African countries in terms of vaccination with 90.5 doses for every 100 people dispensed. Some 42.6% are now fully vaccinated.

Zimbabwe is still at 47.2 with 20.3% fully vaccinated and South Africa at 46 with 26.1% fully vaccinated.

(42 VIEWS)