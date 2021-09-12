12.5% of Zimbabweans now fully vaccinated

Zimbabwe has now vaccinated a fifth of the people that it intends to inoculate to attain herd immunity.

More than 29 000 people were vaccinated yesterday with 12 157 getting the first jab and 17 775 the second and final jab.

By Friday 12.5% of the population had been fully vaccinated, just over a fifth of the 60 percent it intends to vaccinate to attain herd immunity.

The country recorded 57 news cases and four deaths while 224 people recovered resulting in the number of active cases dropping to 3 029.

Mashonaland West is down to 822 cases, Manicaland 729, Harare 254 and Bulawayo 192.

